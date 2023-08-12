Three hospitalised following Temple Bar assault

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Three men, all aged in their 20s, were brought to St James' Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. Picture: Wanderley Massafelli/RollingNews.ie

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 13:23
Michelle McGlynn and Tadgh McNally

Three men have been hospitalised following an incident in Dublin's Temple Bar last night.

Gardaí received reports of an assault that occurred on Fownes Street Upper at around 10.05pm.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were brought to St James' Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána have been keen to show high visibility in the city centre since an American tourist was seriously assaulted last month.

A new policing plan for Dublin city centre is to include increased use of Garda search powers, as well as ensuring greater visibility of gardaí.

An increased focus on the congregation of large groups of people who are perceived to be engaging in anti-social behaviour is also included in the new plan.

As part of the plan, gardaí will use “proactive policing responses” to deal with anti-social behaviour in the city centre, with further use of Garda search powers on both individuals and locations.

