Lit petrol bomb thrown through window of house in Derry

No-one was injured in the incident
Police are investigating the attack as arson with intent to endanger life, and have issued an appeal for information. File Picture: PA

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 11:02
Rebecca Black, PA

A lit petrol bomb has been thrown through the front window of a house in Derry in what was described as a “reckless attack”.

No-one was injured in the incident that happened in the Laburnum Place area in Coleraine the early hours of Friday.

Police are investigating the attack as arson with intent to endanger life, and have issued an appeal for information.

“Just after 1.40am, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been lit and thrown through the front window of a property in the Laburnum Place area,” a police spokesperson said.

“When officers attended, the fire had been extinguished.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in this reckless attack, but extensive smoke damage was caused to the living room of the property.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire, or anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 95 of 11/08/23.”

