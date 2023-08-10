Two arrested and shotgun seized after suspect flees from car

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 12:42
Cillian Sherlock, PA

Two men have been arrested and a shotgun seized following a foot chase in Co Westmeath.

On Wednesday, a plain-clothes Garda patrol identified a car of interest to them in Mullingar and directed it to stop.

However, gardaí said it initially failed to stop before coming to a halt after “a period of time”.

A man in his 30s fled the car and was chased on foot before being apprehended by gardai and arrested.

A bag which was discarded during the chase was recovered by gardai and a firearm and ammunition were seized.

A second occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was also arrested and both men were taken to a Garda Station in Co Westmeath where they were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A number of follow up searches were conducted at residential premises in the Mullingar area and items of evidence were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

