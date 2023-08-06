Two arrested as gardaí seize €1.63m worth of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin

Two men have been arrested and €1.63m worth of cocaine and cannabis has been seized during a number of garda raids in Dublin this weekend.

Officers attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) say they conducted a number of searches in the North Dublin area on Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5.

During the course of these searches, cocaine estimated to be worth €910,000 and cannabis herb estimated to be worth €720,000 were seized.

Two men — one aged in his 40s and another in his 50s — were arrested as part of the garda operation. The pair are currently detained at garda stations in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

Assistant Garda Commissioner for the Dublin Region, Angela Willis, said this weekend's seizures were "yet another example of the continuous efforts by members of An Garda Síochána to target criminality that causes the most harm in our city centre and throughout communities across the region".

"This seizure of significant quantities of illicit drugs in a specific targeted operation, in addition to a number of other significant seizures in the city centre and across the region in the past number of days demonstrates our continuous commitment to removing harmful drugs from circulation and bringing those willing to engage in the supply of illicit drugs before the courts," she said.