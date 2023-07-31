Two men stabbed in clash outside Co Antrim bar

Two men were stabbed in a clash outside a Co Antrim bar, police have said.
It happened in Carncullagh Road, Dervock, at about 9.50pm on Sunday.
The knifeman fled the scene, a police spokesperson said.
They added: “Both men were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1827 of 30/07/23. pic.twitter.com/qkzWGYfoXH— Police Causeway Coast and Glens (@PSNICCGDistrict) July 31, 2023
Witnesses – or those with CCTV, dashcam or other footage – have been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1827 of July 30.
TUV councillor Allister Kyle urged those with information to speak to police.
He said: “I am disappointed to hear of a double stabbing last night in Dervock, an area that is usually very quiet.
“I am aware the PSNI are investigating it and believe everyone who has information should come forward fully co-operate with them.”