Man held as €85k worth of drugs seized at Galway residence

Around €13,000 in cash was also seized by gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit.
Cannabis, cannabis jellies, and cash were seized during the morning raid. Picture: Garda Press Office

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 22:55
Imasha Costa

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €85,000 worth of drugs as part of a search operation at a residence in Galway on Sunday morning. 

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search operation in Tuam as part of an ongoing investigation targetting the sale and supply of drugs. 

Cannabis and cannabis jellies with a combined value of around €85,000 were seized in the search. Around €13,000 in cash was also seized. 

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing. 

