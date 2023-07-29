Three remanded in custody charged with human trafficking

Three people have been remanded in custody charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and brothel keeping.

Petru Samuel Balogh, 26, from Hugh Street in Belfast, Flortina Ciurar, 35, also from Hugh Street, and Ioan Mihai, 29, from Coombe Hill Park in the city, appeared before a district judge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The three, all Romanian nationals, have also been charged with controlling prostitution for gain and money laundering offences.

The charges follow a significant operation conducted jointly between the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit and Romanian authorities into an organised crime group.

The operation focused on the activities of a group suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Balogh, Ciurar and Mihai appeared together in the dock for the hearing before District Judge John Meehan.

Using an interpreter, all three confirmed they understood the charges facing them.

A police detective constable, who said she could connect them to the charges, said they were detained following a year-long policing operation.

Balogh and Ciurar made no application for bail. A bail application made by Mihai’s solicitor was rejected by Judge Meehan.

All three will appear again before court next month.