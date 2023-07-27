Three arrested in ‘horrific’ case of women sex trafficked to Northern Ireland from Romania

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested three people over the “horrific” suspected trafficking of Romanian women who were then forced into prostitution.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit said they had carried out a significant operation targeting an organised crime group.

The operation, conducted jointly with Romanian authorities, focused on a group suspected of trafficking women in their 20s for sexual exploitation throughout Northern Ireland.

Officers carried out searches and arrested three people in the Greater Belfast area.

Two men, aged 29 and 36, and a woman aged 35 were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and money laundering.

The three, who police say have been resident in Northern Ireland for some time but are originally from Romania, remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly said: “It’s suspected that this crime group enticed young Romanian women to travel to Northern Ireland from Romania, with the false promise of lawful employment in a commercial setting.

“The grim reality is that, upon arrival, they’re forced into prostitution and exploited.

“So far, six victims have been identified, some of whom are already engaging with us and receiving support.

“Crime groups involved in human trafficking seek to identify, groom and exploit individuals, particularly those who are in any way vulnerable.

“Indeed, the victims linked to this investigation, who all come from one area in Romania, had previously experienced some form of hardship, such as adverse childhood experiences and physical abuse.

“These young women have been treated appallingly.

“They have been forced to engage in sexual activity, and the money made at their expense lines the pockets of the crime group members.

“While the brothels linked to this group were located in Greater Belfast and Newtownabbey, we know the victims have been transported to various locations throughout the country for the purpose of sexual exploitation.”

Ms Miskelly added that the victims had initially been trafficked into Dublin before being brought to Northern Ireland.

“All of the victims that we have identified, from our knowledge to date, all entered, were brought in via Dublin, over the border into Northern Ireland, and then trafficked throughout Northern Ireland,” she said.

She added that those found to be exchanging sex for money would be prosecuted.

“Purchasing sex is obviously an offence and during the course of our investigations, if we do identify any sex bars, we will actively be taking steps to prosecute them,” she said.

She said the scale of the criminal operation in this case was “vast”.

“This is such a heinous crime, it’s horrific. And the fact that there are six victims shows the scale, the amount of money, that can be made through the selling of sex, is horrendous,” she said.

“And the thing then, ultimately… it’s not going to the young ladies, it’s actually going to the organised crime gangs and so the scale is obviously, I even think now, quite vast.

“In order to tackle this criminality, our Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit and colleagues from the Romanian authorities formed a joint investigation team, facilitated and supported by Eurojust.

“Together, we’ve been working to gather evidence on the suspects and to identify any potential victims.

“Unfortunately, we suspect there will be more victims yet to be identified and, with the support of our partners, our investigation will continue.

“As well as colleagues from the Romanian authorities, we have been working closely with the National Crime Agency, the Public Prosecution Service, An Garda Siochana, Woman’s Aid and the International Justice Mission.

“I would also like to appeal to members of the public for support to help us tackle the very real issue of modern slavery and human trafficking. If you have information or concerns that someone is being exploited or controlled, please report it to us.

“Likewise, if you are a victim please speak to us. We want to help you. I assure you that you will be treated with respect and sensitivity, every step of the way.

“In an emergency call 999, 101 in a non-emergency, or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 012 1700.”