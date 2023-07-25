Naked man shocked Christmas shoppers in Cork carpark, court told

Christmas shoppers parking on the top floor of a multi-storey carpark in Cork were shocked to see a naked 30-year-old man.

There was drug paraphernalia in the area and there was a woman present with the naked man, Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court. The incident happened on the top floor of the car carpark at 4pm in afternoon during Christmas week.

Hassan Baker of MacCurtain Villas, College Road, Cork, has now pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of the incident.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “On December 20, 2012, Hassan Baker was naked on the top floor of the Q carpark on Wandsford Quay, Cork. He was in the company of a female in this public place. There was a lot of drug paraphernalia in their immediate vicinity.

“The carpark was quite busy and there were many cars parked and being driven in and out of the top floor. Garda Vincent McCarthy arrested Hassan Baker.”

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said at Cork District Court: “The incident itself is somewhat unusual. He was caught in an undressed state in a public place. He gave absolutely no difficulty. It was just the offence it caused to people driving in the area.

“He obviously should not have been in this state of undress. He is 30 now. He is living at home with his mother. He has serious head injuries as a result of being the victim of a serious assault.”

Mr Burke said the that as a result of that injury he was due to attend for continuing speech therapy after his court appearance. Judge Kelleher said he would not interfere with that therapy session and he put sentencing in the case back until September 12.