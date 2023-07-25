Garda contests drink-driving and careless driving charges

A serving member of An Garda Siochana appeared in court on Tuesday charged with drink-driving and careless driving in Ennis town centre last year.

In total, David Kenneally (41) of The Maples, Oakleigh Wood, Tulla Road, Ennis, is contesting three separate charges being brought against him that are alleged to have occurred at Abbey Street, Ennis on February 5 last year.

At Ennis District Court, counsel for Mr Kenneally, David Staunton BL, instructed by solicitor, Daragh Hassett, told Judge Mary Cashin that “obviously this is a very serious matter for Mr Kenneally”.

Mr Staunton said: “Mr Kenneally is a serving member and he is currently suspended and there are a huge number of difficulties and ramifications with respect to that.”

In the case, Mr Kenneally is charged with drink-driving at Abbey Street, Ennis on February 5, 2022, contrary to Section 4 of the Road Traffic Act. Mr Kenneally is also charged with driving without due care and attention at the same location on the same date contrary to Section 52 of the Road Traffic Act.

Mr Kenneally is also facing a summons of consuming intoxicating liquor with the intention to frustrate a prosecution under Section 4 of the Road Traffic Act at Abbey Street, Ennis, on February 5, 2022, contrary to Section 18 (3) of the Road Traffic Act.

The contested case was specially fixed for Tuesday and State Solicitor for County Limerick, Aidan Judge, told the court that the State is to call 12 witnesses in the case.

Adjournment

Mr Judge said that his application was to seek an adjournment in the case as one of the prosecution witnesses is unavailable due to the death of his mother. Mr Judge said that “the defence is insisting that I produce this witness and I have no option but to seek an adjournment”.

Mr Staunton said his instructions from Mr Kenneally are very clear that the witness is an essential witness.

Judge Cashin remarked that it was pushed by the State to have the case put on for Tuesday and Sgt Louis Moloney said that the case had prioritisation as a first case and was due to take two hours. Judge Cashin remarked “with 12 State witnesses, two hours is conservative”.

Mr Judge said that “it is a case I believe should be given half a day” and Mr Staunton said: “I wouldn’t disagree with that”.

Judge Cashin adjourned the case to Ennis District Court to September 20 to fix a date and Judge Cashin remanded Mr Kenneally on continuing bail and said that Mr Kenneally is excused from attending court on that date.