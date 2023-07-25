Corkman accused of assaulting pub customer with glass to be sent forward for trial 

A book of evidence was served on Monday on a 23-year-old man accused of using a glass in an assault on another man’s neck in a pub in Carrigaline on Christmas Eve.

Colin O’Leary — previously of The Crescent, Curraheen, Bishopstown, Cork, and also of Belfort, Rossa Avenue, Bishopstown — appeared at Cork District Court in person and Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed a book of evidence had been served on him.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly applied to have free legal aid extended for a barrister to represent the accused as the case had to be sent forward to the circuit court for trial by judge and jury.

The case arises out of an investigation into an alleged assault at The Stables Bar, Carrigaline.

Detective Garda Ian Breen said: “It is alleged that the injured party was assaulted with a glass into the neck area, causing a serious injury at around 9.30pm on December 24, 2022.”

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, the accused had his case sent forward by Judge Olann Kelleher from Cork District Court to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher informed the accused of his legal obligation to notify the state of witnesses that might be called if he was relying upon an alibi defence.

Colin O’Leary faces two charges arising out of the alleged incident. He is charged with assault causing harm to another man at The Stables bar on December 24, 2022.

In addition, he is charged with the production of a weapon, namely a glass, during the alleged incident.