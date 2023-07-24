Courier caught with a stolen iPhone 12 in Cork avoids prison

The defendant's solicitor told the court: 'He had a courier contract—he lost that. He lost his job. He lost savings.'
Wayne Hogan pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of the stolen iPhone 12 in Little Island, County Cork. File picture

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 18:30
Liam Heylin

A courier caught with a stolen iPhone 12 in suspicious circumstances lost his job as a result of “the breach of trust” and now he has been given a six-month suspended sentence.

Wayne Hogan of Heritage House, Cathedral Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of stolen property, namely the iPhone 12, on February 22, 2021, at a location in Little Island, County Cork.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor said: “There was something suspicious about what he did. 

He wishes he had never done what he did. He had a lot of situations in his life at the time. 

"He said himself, ‘I let myself down, I let down the company with whom I had a contract’.” 

Mr Buttimer said the defendant co-operated with the investigation and acknowledged that what he had done was wrong. “He had a courier contract—he lost that. He lost his job. He lost savings,” the solicitor said on behalf of the 46-year-old.

Sergeant John Kelleher said another person—not Wayne Hogan—had been dealt with in court previously for getting a stolen credit card through the dark web and using it to purchase high-value products such as the iPhone 12.

When gardaí intercepted the package in Wayne Hogan’s possession on February 22, 2021, they found the iPhone inside a parcel where it was wrapped with a high-vis jacket and inside a Supervalu plastic bag inside the package.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that for the courier to be involved in handling stolen property in this case represented a breach of trust and was therefore a serious matter that could cause difficulties within the industry. He imposed a six-month sentence but suspended it on condition that the accused would have no further convictions for the next two years.

