Man arrested on Cork-bound train with imitation firearm 

The alarm was raised by another passenger on the train
Man arrested on Cork-bound train with imitation firearm 

Gardaí were alerted to an incident on a train near Templemore in Co Tipperary on Friday evening. Stock Image: Larry Cummins

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 10:43
Eoin English

A man has been arrested after he was found in possession of what’s believed to have been an imitation firearm on a Cork-bound train.

Gardaí say they were alerted to an incident on a train near Templemore train station in Tipperary at around 6.50pm on Friday to reports that a man had been observed on the train with a firearm.

It’s understood the alarm was raised by another passenger on the train.

A garda spokesperson said local uniform and plainclothes gardaí initially attended the scene assisted by Regional Armed Support Unit.

“A male was identified on the train. He was searched by gardaí and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination,” she said.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to a garda station in Tipperary where he was detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

More in this section

Declan Haughney Trial Day 1 'A callous disregard for a dying man' — Two jailed for deception over dead man's pension
Four Courts Building on the river Liffey in Dublin Ireland Court restrains use of siren and airhorns near well-known hotel and wedding venue
Man accused of stealing Nike Air runners banned from Mahon Point Man accused of stealing Nike Air runners banned from Mahon Point
CrimeGarda#Cork - NewsPlace: CorkPlace: Templemore
Inside An Iceland Food Ltd. Supermarket Ahead Of Latest UK Retail Figures

Several Iceland stores in Ireland to close permanently with 'large number' of employees impacted

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd