Man arrested on Cork-bound train with imitation firearm 

A man has been arrested after he was found in possession of what’s believed to have been an imitation firearm on a Cork-bound train.

Gardaí say they were alerted to an incident on a train near Templemore train station in Tipperary at around 6.50pm on Friday to reports that a man had been observed on the train with a firearm.

It’s understood the alarm was raised by another passenger on the train. A garda spokesperson said local uniform and plainclothes gardaí initially attended the scene assisted by Regional Armed Support Unit. “A male was identified on the train. He was searched by gardaí and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination,” she said. The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to a garda station in Tipperary where he was detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.