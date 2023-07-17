H&M pays out €8.5k for leaving security tag on jeans that left baby screaming in pain

The court heard that the 10-month-old boy’s first Christmas present left him with cuts up his leg
H&M pays out €8.5k for leaving security tag on jeans that left baby screaming in pain

H&M Hennes & Mauritz (Ireland) Limited had upped the settlement figure from €1,500, which was rejected earlier by the court, to €8,500. File picture: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 16:29
Ray Managh

A 10-month-old boy’s first Christmas present left him screaming in pain, a judge has been told in a personal injury claim against top fashion store H&M.

Barrister Kevin D’Arcy said in the Circuit Civil Court that little Oscar Tarr’s mum had bought her son a pair of jeans to be delivered by Santa on Christmas night 2020.

On Christmas morning, while Oscar’s mum was putting the jeans on her baby, the pin of a security tag that had not been removed by the store scratched his leg from his left ankle all the way up the back of his leg to his bottom.

“A security tag with a pin attached had been left in one of the rear pockets on the jeans and when I pulled the jeans up on him he started screaming,” Oscar’s mum Michelle Malone told the court in an affidavit.

Mr D’Arcy, who appeared with Spelman Callaghan Solicitors for the child and Michelle Malone, of Coultry Terrace, Ballymun, Dublin 9, told Judge John O’Connor the Injuries Board had assessed compensation for the injury at €1,500 which was rejected earlier by the court.

He said that H&M Hennes & Mauritz (Ireland) Limited had since upped the settlement figure to €8,500 which he was recommending to the court.

Mr D’Arcy said the boy’s doctor had been contacted on Christmas Day and undoubtedly over the following few weeks there had been an issue with regard to cleaning the wound.

Ms Malone stated in her affidavit that Oscar was a little slow in returning to crawling due to the leg-long scrapes and lacerations, particularly to the back of his knee.

Judge O’Connor, approving of the settlement, said the boy’s legal team had done very well in negotiating the new level of damages.

More in this section

Witness had said something would happen to Cork woman 'with the way she was going on' Witness had said something would happen to Cork woman 'with the way she was going on'
Mayo man jailed for raping young woman at party as she drifted in and out of consciousness Mayo man jailed for raping young woman at party as she drifted in and out of consciousness
No bail for man charged with murder of man found in water near cliffs No bail for man charged with murder of man found in water near cliffs
#CourtsPlace: DublinOrganisation: H&MOrganisation: Hennes & Mauritz (Ireland) Limited
<p>Geraldine Yankeu, 31, who had a history of high blood pressure, died at Cork University Maternity Hospital in August 2021 after 11 days in intensive care following the delivery of her stillborn baby Mary.</p>

Directions to be sought from Attorney General on inquest into death of mother at Cork hospital

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd