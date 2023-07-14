Man, 30s, arrested in connection with assault and false imprisonment of taxi driver

The incident took place on Fitzgibbon Street in Dublin 1 at approximately 2am this morning
Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 18:28
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and false imprisonment of a taxi driver in Dublin city. 

The incident took place on Fitzgibbon Street in Dublin 1 at approximately 2am this morning. 

A garda spokesperson said that the victim, a taxi driver in his 50s, "was held against his will and assaulted" by a man in his early 30s who had entered the taxi after it had arrived in the city from West Dublin. 

The taxi driver managed to alert gardaí on patrol on Fitzgibbon Street who arrested the passenger at the scene. He was later brought to a Garda station in the city centre, where he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Investigations ongoing," the spokesperson added.

