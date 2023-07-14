Cork girl, 5, secures a further €3m in settlement over hospital care

A 5-year-old girl who had sued over the care she received at Cork University Maternity Hospital after her birth has secured a further €3 million in the settlement of her action.

Maja Moldysz from Fermoy, Co Cork, who was one of a set of triplets was born healthy at the hospital but suffered catastrophic injuries just 22 hours after her birth, the High Court heard.

Her counsel Dr John O’Mahony SC with Doireann O’Mahony BL told the court there was a profound and tragic background to the matter. It was their case that while an apparatus for intravenous IV fluids was being set up for the baby, air escaped to her heart and brain and Counsel said Maja “suffered catastrophic injuries”.

An investigation that took place in CUMH following the incident recommended that all neonatal nursing staff in the hospital participate in a programme of education regarding the preparation and administration of IV fluids, including infusion pump training.

Maja, Counsel told the court, has spastic quadriplegia and is severely disabled both physically and intellectually. He said she is cherished by her family who had brought her every year to Poland for intensive therapy.

Two years ago Cork University Maternity Hospital apologised to Maja’s family when her case first came before the court and she received a €887,200 interim payment at that time as her case settled against the HSE.

When her case came back before the High Court this week and an interim settlement for the next five years was ruled upon on Friday, her mother Agnieszka Moldysz told the court she was eternally grateful for her legal team “who fought a relentless fight for Maja".

“Sadly nothing will revert the injuries, however, the funds will provide therapeutic input and suitable accommodation for her and make her life comfortable,” she added.

Apology

In a letter of apology previously read to the court CUMH said a hospital review showed that aspects of the care that Maja received did not reach the standards that should be expected and it unreservedly apologised for that.

It read: “I write to you on behalf of Cork University Maternity Hospital to sincerely apologise for the incident that occurred on July 5, 2018, while Maja was under our care.

"We recognise the impact that this has had on Maja and your family and the distress this has caused. Regrettably, our review has shown that aspects of the care that Maja received did not reach the standards that should be expected and we unreservedly apologise for this.”

Maja Moldysz of Fermoy, Co. Cork, had through her mother Agnieszka Moldysz sued the HSE over her care after her birth.

Maja was born on July 4, 2018, and after her birth was in reasonably good condition and breathing independently.

It was claimed that the day after her birth, when an apparatus was being placed for intravenous fluid administration, air was allegedly caused to enter her venous system which, it is claimed, later resulted in an air bubble travelling to the baby’s heart and brain and she suffered acute cardio respiratory arrest and profound brain damage.

It was claimed that air was caused to enter the baby’s vein system at or around the time of the placement of the apparatus for the IV fluid administration.

The claims were denied.

Approving the latest interim payment of €3m on Friday Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was a very deserving case and he wished Maja and her family the very best for the future.