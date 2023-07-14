Two arrested as more than €11m worth of cocaine seized in Rosslare

An estimated 163kg of cocaine was discovered at Rosslare Europort harbour in Wexford at on Thursday
The cocaine which was seized at Rosslare and is worth €11.4m. Picture: Revenue

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 14:48
David Kent

Two men have been arrested after more than €11m worth of cocaine was seized by Revenue officers on Thursday.

An estimated 163kg of cocaine was discovered at Rosslare Europort harbour in Wexford at around 1.30pm.

The officers involved had searched a horsebox which had disembarked from a ferry in the harbour shortly before then.

The horsebox had originated in France and was uncovered thanks to the help of Revenue detector dog Daithí.

The Revenue detector dog Daithí, which helped uncover €11.4m worth of cocaine at Rosslare. Picture: Revenue
Gardaí have estimated that the cocaine is worth €11.4m.

They arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, after the incident.

The drugs in question will be sent to forensic teams for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

It is the second major cocaine bust by Revenue and gardaí at Rosslare so far in 2023.

In March, a man was arrested after €2.4m worth of cocaine was discovered at the port.

