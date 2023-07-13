Meter cheater to pay €4,600 over dangerous electricity cable

Electricity worth €2,838 not registered in November 2020 and another €2,130 of electricity not registered in November 2022 because of bypass cables, court heard
Bypass cable had caused a fire and the ESB was called 'to make it safe', court told

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 19:00
Tom Tuite

A man convicted of tampering with an electricity meter which went on fire at his home in Dublin has been ordered to pay €4,400.

Eoin McDonagh failed to turn up for his hearing at Dublin District Court, and Judge Anthony Halpin convicted him in his absence.

The ESB prosecuted McDonagh for interfering with a meter at his home.

Technicians discovered it had not registered electricity, worth €2,838, in November 2020 because the meter had been fitted with a bypass cable.

The court heard ESB technicians went to the house on November 16, 2022, and found the meter had not registered €2,130 of electricity because of another bypass cable.

Judge Halpin was shown photos of the handiwork and remarked the cable was not strong enough to carry the electricity safely and looked dangerous.

A prosecution witness confirmed that was correct and said it had caused a fire and the ESB was called “to make it safe”.

The court heard an ESB crew had to return to the same house last November because the meter had been bypassed again. But their “technicians were threatened and had to leave”.

The court heard the defendant is repaying through 10% deductions from his electricity top-ups.

Judge Halpin imposed fines totalling €1,000 and ordered McDonagh to pay €3,200 in prosecution costs and another €200 for damage.

Meter cheater to pay €4,600 over dangerous electricity cable

