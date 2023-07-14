Man arrested in Cork city over distribution of child sexual abuse images

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Cork city and charged with distributing child pornography and having cannabis for sale or supply.

Sergeant Dave Noonan arrested Maxime Fabre of Bruach Na Laoi, Union Quay, Cork, at 10.35am on Thursday, and two hours later at the Bridewell garda station, he charged him with four alleged offences — two related to child pornography and two related to cannabis.

When cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that anything he would say could be given in evidence, he made no reply to the charges.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis told Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that all charges should proceed by indictment and that the accused could plead guilty at the district court and have sentencing dealt with at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid and he indicated that a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until September 6 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Sgt Noonan said there was no state objection to the accused being remanded on bail on conditions. Maxime Fabre is required to sign on at Anglesea Street garda station each Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 9pm, surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for new travel documents, provide a mobile phone number at which investigating gardaí can contact him, and finally to notify gardaí of any change of address.

The charges state that he did knowingly have in his possession child pornography, namely 926 image files and 240 video files at his home on October 18, 2020, did distribute child pornography on July 21, 2019, had cannabis and possessed the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at his home on October 18, 2020.