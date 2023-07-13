Estranged couple who had row over bed 'the saddest case I have come across', judge said

A judge hearing a domestic violence case where a middle-aged couple — who could not afford financially to separate — got into a row over who was going to sleep in the bed one night said it was the saddest and most unusual case of its kind he had heard.

Judge Olann Kelleher dismissed the charge against the man, whose wife claimed he breached a safety order by putting her in fear. But he remarked: “Crazy behaviour by both parties.”

The disputed case between the husband and wife was heard at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court, where there is a prohibition on identification of the parties. They are both aged about 50 and have children.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was a hardworking man who was never in trouble in his life and because he was arrested on a Saturday night, he spent 33 hours in a Garda cell before being released, pending hearing of the case on Thursday.

“He spent one and a half days in a Garda cell for a non-event,” the solicitor said.

The husband and wife have not spoken to each other for several months, apart from essential exchanges in relation to their children and they have not shared their bed for over a year. Separated but living in the same family home, Mr Buttimer said financially, they could not afford to live separately.

Dispute

The woman said when the dispute occurred about who was to sleep in the bed she was absolutely terrified and claimed that it was part of the coercive control used by her ex-husband.

Mr Buttimer interrupted at this point. Judge Olann Kelleher agreed the complainant should confine her evidence to allegations of what occurred on Saturday… and not to generalised evidence about matters not before the court.

The defendant said his wife went out on Saturdays and generally did not return and that he slept in the main bed on Saturday nights and for the rest of the week he slept on a sofa.

He said he watched Match of the Day that night, January 28, and went up to bed and fell asleep but that his ex-wife did arrive in and told him to get out of the bed that she was going to sleep there.

She testified that he refused and said, “Your stuff is there, you can f*** off and sleep downstairs.”

Mr Buttimer said the complainant was "hunting’" her ex-husband out of the bed and threatening to call the guards if he did not let her have the bed. The guards were called, he was arrested and spent a day and a half in the cell at his local Garda station.

Asked what that was like, the defendant said: “It is something I will never forget — not easy.”

'Unwritten understanding'

His ex-wife said when she was not returning home she would remove the bedclothes but did not do so that night. She said there was an “unwritten understanding” that if the bedclothes were not removed she would be sleeping there.

The judge said that people would want to be very aware that a conviction for a breach of a safety order could carry a jail term of up to 12 months in jail.

“It is the saddest case I have come across… and the most unusual. I am not satisfied at all that there was a breach of the safety order. I dismiss the case,” Judge Kelleher said.