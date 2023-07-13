Man admits attacking two staff members with knife at Cork pub

A man accused of entering the Briar Rose pub in Douglas, Cork, carrying a knife and attacking two members of staff has signed a plea of guilty to the charges against him.

David White, 44, of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, faced the prospect of a trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

On Thursday, at Cork District Court, he signed pleas of guilty, and the case against him was sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court.

Detective Garda Declan O’Dwyer charged White with two counts of assault causing harm to members of staff at the Briar Rose, Douglas Road, Cork, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, and the production of a knife on the same occasion.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal commencing on October 23.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until then. Bail conditions require him to reside at his home address at Glencurrig Park, South Douglas Road, Cork, stay off all intoxicants, sign on at Togher Garda Station, and provide gardaí with a mobile phone number at which he would be contactable at all times.

He is also required to stay away from the Briar Rose and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the two injured parties.