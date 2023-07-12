Man who punched Cork bar worker in row over change avoids jail

A disagreement at a pub counter over the amount of change that was received by a customer led to the patron punching a member of staff and now he has been given a suspended jail term.

Clayton Lahom, of Tuirín Glas, Greenfields, Ballincollig, carried out the assault at Dwyer’s, Washington Street, Cork, and brought €700 to Cork District Court as a gesture of apology to the injured party.

He also pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting the member of staff at the premises during the incident one year ago.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “Mr Lahom was in the premises that night and welcome to be there. He paid for a service at the bar. A debate arose about whether he had been given the correct change. He thought he was not getting satisfaction about the right/wrong change event.

“He struck a blow to the injured party which was utterly unacceptable. He admitted his offending and that he was wrong to do what he did. He spoke to me about his reactions and anger.

"He has got work now and he is settling down. He has brought €700 as a gesture of apology which is some sign of decency on his part.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “On July 23, 2022, gardaí attended at the scene of an assault at Dwyer’s bar where a man was being restrained at the front door.

“The man was acting in a very aggressive manner and was shouting at staff, gardaí and members of the public.

“The 50-year-old security man was struck with a closed fist to the face and sustained a cut to the bridge of his nose.

"CCTV captures him pushing the security man and punching him to the face.”