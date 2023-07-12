Dutchman caught selling heroin in Cork claims he wanted drugs for ill wife

A 'bizarre' drug-dealing case saw a 68-year-old Dutchman travelling from Cork to Dublin and back and then supplying heroin out of his car in a case where he claimed that he wanted it for pain-relief for his wife.

Harrij Van Der Veen of Garrisker, Broadford, Carbury, County Kildare, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of possession of Diamorphine (heroin) and having drugs for sale or supply.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis described how the crime came to light.

“On September 8, 2021, Garda Derry O’Brien and Garda Francis O’Riordan were on plainclothes patrol of the city centre.

“At 4.40pm on the Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, Garda O’Brien overserved a known drug dealer leaning in the window of a car. The car had pulled in and gardaí could see the male driver had small plastic bags in his hand which Garda O’Brfien believed to be Diamorphine.

“Told that he was about to be searched, the driver handed over the plastic packs containing Diamorphine.

“The man gave his details as Harrij Van Der Veen and he said it was heroin which he planned to supply to someone else,” Sgt Davis said.

'Unusual tale'

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “This is an unusual tale. He was not known to the guards. The other person (in the drug transaction at the car) was known to them. Contemplating getting involved in this was bizarre.

“He is a Dutch national. He was never in trouble in his life. The idea of being involved in drugs would have been alien to him. His wife had health problems. He came up with this hare-brained idea.

“A ‘friend’ suggested he could procure Diamorphine and that it would be helpful to his wife. The ‘friend’ suggested he should travel to Dublin where he might be less exposed and he could get a small quantity of heroin. He got €150 worth of the drug in six individual wraps.”

Mr Buttimer said that on the defendant’s return to Cork, he was contacted by the ‘friend’ asking if he would provide him with two of the packages. In effect, this is the transaction that occurred at the car, he said. The solicitor said this other man was known to gardaí and was being observed.

In relation to the accused man before the court, Mr Buttimer said: “To say the least, it was highly unusual.” Judge Olann Kelleher said to Mr Buttimer: “This is a bizarre situation. I don’t accept his bona fides as easily as you do — doing the best you can for him. He brings heroin back from Dublin to Cork, he passes on the heroin. I don’t accept all of his bona fides. I do accept it is unusual.”

The judge said it merited a custodial sentence. However, in the circumstances, he said he would fine him €750 for possession of the heroin and four months suspended for having it for sale or supply.