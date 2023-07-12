Cork dealer tried to sell heroin to plainclothes member of gardaí

A young man selling heroin at the bus station in Cork approached one man and asked him if he was interested in buying the drug — without realising that this would-be customer was a plainclothes member of An Garda Síochána.

Dean Seery of 17 Cathedral Road, Cork, pleading guilty to being in possession of Diamorphine (heroin) and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to six months in jail.

While he had no previous convictions for drug dealing, he had a total of 131 other convictions including five for having drugs for his own use, 59 for being drunk and a danger, and 21 for being threatening and abusive.

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan said the young man had a chronic addiction to alcohol and drugs so much so that he was intoxicated at the time of this latest offence and had little recollection of it occurring.

Ms Hallahan said that in recent times the accused had been trying to get treatment but events overtook him and he ended up in prison.

The solicitor said he was doing well in prison and was doing a course in relation to addiction difficulties.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the dealing of heroin.

“On December 20, 2022, at Parnell Place bus station the defendant was observed. While at the bus station Dean Seery approached a plainclothes member of An Garda Síochána and tried to sell drugs to him.

“He was subsequently searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. He was found in possession of heroin valued at €500.

“He was arrested and conveyed to Bridewell garda station and later charged with having the drugs for his own use and having them for sale or supply to others.”

He was given concurrent four and six-month sentences on the possession and supply charges respectively.