21-year-old spared jail over disturbance at family home

A 21-year-old man who caused a disturbance at his family home shouted at his father and insisted that he would drive him into town to get drugs.

This scenario was described by Sergeant John Kelleher at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court to deal with a breach of a protection order under the Domestic Violence Act, where there is a prohibition against identification of the parties.

Sergeant Kelleher said a protection order had been granted to a middle-aged woman against her partner’s son.

Sgt Kelleher said: “On January 23, he was acting erratically and she was in fear of him. He was shouting while on his computer. She asked him to be quiet. He later demanded that his father drive him to town to get drugs.

“Gardaí went to the house and found that he was shouting and aggressive. While they were present he lunged past them towards his father’s partner.”

In an earlier incident on April 14, he was passed out outside The Flying Enterprise pub on Sullivan’s Quay.

“He became aggressive towards gardaí and shouted, ‘fuck off pigs’ at them. He also said, ‘Ye only pick on easy targets’.

He squared up to gardaí, clenching his fists and displaying aggressive and confrontational body language.

“When they attempted to put handcuffs on him he resisted. He continued shouting and got louder every time there was a passer-by as he tried to get their attention.

“He was also found with a small rolled-up piece of paper in his sock and this contained cocaine,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Anthony Greenway, solicitor, said the young man was in a bad place at the time of these incidents.

“Since then he is attending a psychologist and psychiatrist. He is being treated for anxiety and he is on anti-depression medication. He is also engaging with his probation officer.

“He is no longer taking illegal drugs. I can see a physical improvement in him,” Mr Greenway said.

Judge Kelleher said that while obstructing gardaí was a serious matter which would ordinarily result in a prison sentence, he said he would dispose of the case by fines totalling €500.