Cork beachgoers alarmed as man 'senseless from alcohol' staggered into sea

Sunbathers and swimmers in Fountainstown were alarmed by the prospect of a highly intoxicated man staggering into the sea for a swim — so much so that the gardaí were called to the scene.

Now at Cork District Court, David Keating, 28, with an address at Hilltown, Carrigaline, Co Cork, has been convicted and fined for his behaviour.

The young man pleaded guilty to being so intoxicated he was a danger to himself or others and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €100 and €300 on those charges, respectively.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis said: “Just before 4.15pm on June 3, Garda Stephen Cleary responded to a report of an intoxicated man, repeatedly trying to swim off Fountainstown beach, despite being extremely intoxicated and alarming onlookers.

“On arrival at Fountainstown, Garda Cleary observed Mr Keating, highly intoxicated, attempting to stand or walk, while repeatedly falling over, being a danger to himself and others. He was very intoxicated.

“When spoken to by Garda Cleary, David Keating began loudly and incomprehensibly shouting and squaring up to Garda Cleary in a threatening manner.”

As well as causing that commotion in relation to his apparent attempt to be going for a swim, the accused man also approached people on a day out at the seaside and said: “Give me a f***ing cigarette.”

15 previous convictions

The accused had 15 previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and three for threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused was dealing with the Probation Service and living at home with his father. He said the defendant was diagnosed relatively recently with ADHD. He was in employment from October to May and was trying to obtain work again, the solicitor said.

“He was senseless from alcohol on the day. He did not recall the incident. He just about recalls going down to Fountainstown with friends and having some drink,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said: “Someone with your record would automatically be going to prison.”

However, the judge said in light of medical and other evidence he was prepared to deal with the case on a non-custodial basis.