Mother accused of faking her own death could not attend court as she was in hospital

A mother accused of faking her own death and using bogus medical reports in Dublin and Wexford could not face court on Thursday because she was in hospital.

Mother of one Amy McCauley, 33, with an address at Connagh, Fethard-On-Sea, Co Wexford, was arrested in June and bailed.

It follows an investigation by the detective unit at Pearse Street Garda station.

She was due to return to Dublin District Court, but when the case was called, Judge Patricia Cronin noted the accused was not present and believed to be in hospital.

Detective Garda Des Rogers confirmed he had spoken to her and was granted a three-week adjournment.

Judge Cronin said Ms McCauley's solicitor must inform her of her next court date when the case will be listed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She faces seven charges and claims that she had registered her date of death as December 26, 2022, and had obtained death certificates in the Irish and English versions of her name.

She is accused of one theft and six offences for using false instruments to induce another person to accept them as genuine and, by reason of so accepting them, to do some act, or to make some omission, or to provide some service.

False medical certificate

She allegedly used a false medical certificate from a doctor in the name of Amy McAuley on May 8, 2022, at Pearse Street Garda station.

She is accused of using a false death notification form in the name of Amy McAuley on January 19, 2023, at Wexford County Council and in the name of Amy Nic Amhlaoibh at the Civil Registration Service at Mill Yard Lane, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford on February 23, 2023.

She allegedly used a bogus Panda recycling receipt from a business on July 16, 2020, at Three Ireland, Sir John Rogerson's Quay and stole nine mobile phones worth €3,199 from the telecom firm on the same date.

She is charged with using a fake Rotunda Hospital medical report on November 23 last year.

At her first hearing on June 24, Detective Garda Rogers gave evidence he arrested Ms McCauley in Fethard-On-Sea the previous day. He had said: "She made no reply to each charge after caution."

He had objected to bail due to the possibility of flight risk. He alleged Ms McCauley let on to be her own sister to have herself declared dead on December 26 last.

Death certificate

A death certificate was issued, and there was also a death notice, the court heard.

She was also declared dead under the Irish version of her name, married and moved to Wexford, living under a different name, it was claimed.

Detective Garda Rogers said Ms McCauley was accused of using forged documents, and the contested bail hearing was told she allegedly used a different name and contacted various agencies as her sister about the death.

Detective Garda Rogers expected "more serious charges".

The defence asked the court to note she had a young child, and it was "a quite complex matter" with "unique circumstances in relation to death certificates".

Ms McCauley has been allowed legal aid after her solicitor described her as "not a woman of any means". She had also surrendered her travel documents.

Bail with a €500 bond was set, and Ms McCauley, who has yet to indicate a plea, must sign on daily at her local Garda station. She had to provide gardaí with a phone contact number, notify them of any address change, and undertake not to apply for new travel documents.