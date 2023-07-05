Cork woman who stole hundreds of euro worth of goods was working for 'Svengali-type figures'

Older Svengali type figures were operating in the background as a young woman filled trolleys with hundreds of euro worth of goods from stores around Cork and brought them to a waiting car.

Rachel Kelly O’Shea, 29, of Douglas Hall Mews, Blackrock, Cork, has been jailed for nine months on seven counts of thefts — one of them involving the theft of over €800 worth of items in a trolley from a supermarket.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the accused was not saying she did not know what she was involved in when she stacked up these trolleys. However, he said there were Svengali figures organising these thefts.

“My client does not drive a car. She is a very malleable person. She was the accomplice pushing the trolley but there were Svengali-type characters in the background — in their 50s.

“She was brought out to these places to run the risk. She was pushing around the trolley, filling it up and bringing it out to the vehicle at the front door,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused had previous theft convictions and was now pleading guilty to seven more counts of theft.

'Prolific shoplifter'

“She is a prolific shoplifter, I impose nine months from today,” Judge Kelleher said.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the details of her latest crimes.

On November 30, 2021, she went to Boots pharmacy in Mahon Point and stole a fragrance set valued €98.

On February 2, 2022, at Lifestyle Sports in Wilton Shopping Centre, she took €240 worth of sports clothing without paying.

On April 29, 2022, at SuperValu, Carrigaline, she carried out a trolley-dash style theft from the supermarket with €186 worth of property.

On June 9, 2022, at Dunnes, Ballincollig, she took a trolley with a large volume of clothing valued at €330.

On September 8, 2022, at Dunnes Stores, Bishopscourt, she wheeled a trolley laden with €806 worth of goods out of the premises without paying for them. These goods were recovered.

On November 5, 2022, at Woodies in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, she was involved in the theft of €463 worth of property in a trolley.

This year, on June 7, at Galvin’s off-licence on Bandon Road, she stole €41 worth of alcohol while she was in an intoxicated condition.