Counterfeit cigarettes worth €10m seized by gardaí in Dublin

The counterfeit cigarettes which were found in a trailer, represent a loss to the exchequer of around €7.5m
Counterfeit cigarettes worth €10m seized by gardaí in Dublin

Counterfeit cigarettes worth €10m have been seized by gardaí in Dublin. The cigarettes were recovered at a yard in west Dublin on Tuesday, during a search carried out under warrant.

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 09:17
Sally Gorman

Counterfeit cigarettes worth €10m have been seized by gardaí as part of Operation Tara in Dublin.

The cigarettes were recovered at a yard in west Dublin on Tuesday, during a search carried out under warrant.

The counterfeit cigarettes, which were found in a trailer, represent a loss to the exchequer of around €7.5m. 

They have since been taken for analysis by Revenue officers.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The operation was conducted by members of the detective units in Clondalkin/Rathcoole and the Clondalkin tasking unit. 

Assistance was provided by Revenue customs officers.

Operation Tara was set up 2021 with an aim to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.

Read More

Drug services having to turn people away due to lack of funding

More in this section

Court hears claim of political interference in awarding €800m air rescue contract Court hears claim of political interference in awarding €800m air rescue contract
Corkman confesses to assault and robbery of Spanish student  Corkman confesses to assault and robbery of Spanish student 
Mediation on the cards in six actions brought over fatal Kerry pony and trap accident Mediation on the cards in six actions brought over fatal Kerry pony and trap accident
<p>Cork GAA footballer Thomas Clancy at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday, where he was charged with assault and given a three-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay the victim €1,000. Picture: Andy Gibson</p>

Cork footballer to pay woman €1k for taking her hand without consent at wedding

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd