Counterfeit cigarettes worth €10m seized by gardaí in Dublin

Counterfeit cigarettes worth €10m have been seized by gardaí as part of Operation Tara in Dublin.
The cigarettes were recovered at a yard in west Dublin on Tuesday, during a search carried out under warrant.
The counterfeit cigarettes, which were found in a trailer, represent a loss to the exchequer of around €7.5m.
They have since been taken for analysis by Revenue officers.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
The operation was conducted by members of the detective units in Clondalkin/Rathcoole and the Clondalkin tasking unit.
Assistance was provided by Revenue customs officers.
Operation Tara was set up 2021 with an aim to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.