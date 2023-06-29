Corkman who used his walking aid to steal from shop four times in a week is jailed

The same shop in Cork city was struck four times in one week by a man who used his walking aid to carry out his shoplifting crimes.

40-year-old Martin Anderson of St. John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, has been jailed for 10 months for his latest series of thefts. He stole from Holland & Barrett on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork, four times in one week.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused went there on May 5 and stole €26 worth of items. Two days later he went back and stole property to the value of €90. He stole even more on May 11 when he put €140 worth of items into the seat of his walking frame. And the following day he did the same—stealing €110 worth of property.

The total of €366 worth of items stolen from this store included cosmetics, vitamin tablets, turmeric oil and Argan oil.

But these were not his only theft offences as he stole dresses from Born in Merchants Quay and clothing from Penney’s in Wilton and TK Maxx on Cornmarket Street and €73 worth of items from Phelan’s pharmacy on St Patrick’s Street.

Sgt. Davis said that when gardaí arrested Martin Anderson on May 16, he defecated in the public office of the Bridewell garda station. Anderson pleaded guilty to all of these offences—eight thefts and one count of causing criminal damage.

Sentencing

Judge Kelleher imposed the total of 10 months and revoked the suspension on another 10-month sentence. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused did not get his first conviction for theft until 2022.

“He has a longstanding alcohol difficulty. Approximately three years ago he developed an acquired brain injury directly related to alcohol consumption. He is now walking with the help of a walking aid. He has developed a compulsive type of behaviour as a result of the brain injury.

Judge Kelleher accepted the defendant has a brain injury but he said he was using his walking aid to commit these repeat offences.

The judge said he was being told that the accused was unable to walk or function unaided, but he said this ran contrary to what the accused appeared to be able to do when he was shoplifting. “He can be seen concealing goods in his walker. He is – in my view – abusing his position,” Judge Kelleher said.