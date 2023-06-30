Cork man jailed for five months after punching gardaí

A garda dealing with a Christmas disturbance in Cork city was punched in the ear and when his colleague intervened this officer was punched in the eye by the same assailant.

Padraig Hickey, aged 37, of 11 Hillcrest Court, Riverstick, County Cork, was sentenced to five months in jail by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court for the assaults.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident happened on at 2.30am on December 23, 2022.

Gardaí on patrol came across a number of men acting in an aggressive manner at the junction of South Main Street and Washington Street.

“Two garda patrol vans were present at the scene to try to defuse the situation from escalating.

“Two men in particular were acting in an aggressive manner. When Padraig Hickey was being arrested he lashed out and struck Garda Xiao Ma with his fist three times to his left ear and left temple.

“When Garda Shaun McCarthy stepped in to assist Garda Ma, Padraig Hickey then struck Garda McCarthy in the face just under the right eye with his fist. He was conveyed to the Bridewell garda station,” Sergeant Davis said.

Previous convictions

Padraig Hickey had previous convictions including one for engaging in a violent disorder, three for assault, four for assault causing harm, and nine for threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had no convictions for the past nine years and had not been in any trouble for ten years. “He is remorseful for what happened on the night and he apologises to both gardaí. He has become a productive member of society. He is presently employing two people,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher acknowledged that the accused had pleaded guilty to a number of public order charges, arising out of the Christmas incident.

However, he said the most serious were the counts of assaulting the gardaí, and he imposed the jail term.