Man to face Circuit Court trial for alleged attack on social media influencer Charleen Murphy

The trial of a man accused of punching social media influencer and podcaster Charleen Murphy in a Dublin lounge will go forward to the Circuit Court.

Craig O'Brien, 27, with an address at Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to Ms Murphy in the lounge at the Grafton Capital Hotel, on Stephen Street Lower, on the night of February 10 after she blocked him online.

Ms Murphy has 210,000 followers on Instagram and 156,000 on TikTok, co-hosts a popular podcast, and regularly creates content on beauty and fashion. The incident occurred after she allegedly posted about her night out.

Mr O'Brien was refused bail at Dublin District Court the following day and objections by Garda Stephen McDonnell, who cited the seriousness of the incident and flight risk fears.

Mr O'Brien faced his latest hearing on Thursday, appearing at Cloverhill District Court before Judge Cephas Power. Court Garda Sergeant Shaun Keegan said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment, meaning the case will go before the higher court, which can impose harsher penalties.

The sergeant also said that a further charge is to be brought; a book of evidence must be completed before a trial order is granted. The accused, who has not yet indicated a plea, was remanded in continuing custody to appear again at the same District Court in four weeks.

At his bail hearing on February 11, the arresting garda said Ms Murphy had been socialising with a friend in the hotel lounge when a male entered and "viciously attacked" and injured her.

The contested bail hearing was told the man was "someone known to her and her friend through personal online abuse on various social media accounts".

Assault allegation

It was alleged that the accused entered the premises, paid for a drink at 9.30pm with his Visa card, and attacked her a minute later. The court heard he allegedly approached Ms Murphy, who was having dinner with her friend from behind, and "punched her full force to the back of the head".

The court heard her head rebounded off the glass she was drinking, resulting in a laceration of her face.

It was claimed she and her friend recognised him from "previous online abuse" and that afterwards, he sent her a voice message via social media saying, "How's the head?".

The court heard she went to St James's Hospital and left A&E at 5am. The social media star had a two-inch laceration to the right side of her face near her hairline and received stitches, but she came and gave evidence at the District Court the following morning.

The assault charge can carry a maximum sentence of five years.

The defence had said Mr O'Brien had presented himself at a garda station, which did not indicate someone who would evade justice. The court heard he had strong ties to the jurisdiction; he was looking after his mother and was receiving a €200 a week carer's allowance.