Corkman claimed he was at house to 'leave dog out' before admitting attempted burglary

A man who was questioned about an attempted burglary which he committed after four o’clock in the morning claimed that he was only at the house to leave a dog out.

However, Timmy O’Shea of St Michael’s Close, Mahon, Cork, and of no fixed address, has since pleaded guilty to this and other crimes. The 42-year-old was given a jail term of 10 months by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident which occurred at 4.40am on the morning of May 7 at Bellfield Abbey, Boreenmanna Road, Cork.

Timmy O’Shea entered a car and stole keys and then tried to use the keys to get into the house. He fled the scene having failed to get in and he was arrested hours later in the Blackrock area.

When questioned about the matter, he made some admissions but he refused to let gardaí take samples of his fingerprints at the Bridewell garda station. While in the Bridewell he also kicked out at a Perspex screen.

As well as admitting these offences, he pleaded guilty to stealing from Elvery’s sports store in Cork city on December 17, 2022. He went to the same shop twice that day—first stealing a North Face jacket and then coming back to steal four football jerseys.

His previous convictions included 12 for theft and six for burglary. Judge Kelleher said the attempted burglary at the house on Boreenmanna Road must have been very upsetting for the people living there.

The judge imposed an overall sentence of 10 months on the accused. Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the accused had serious health problems and that his addictions had resulted in him becoming homeless.