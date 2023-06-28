Cork couple tricked out of €7,000 in fraudulent invoice scam

A couple making regular payments to an architect were emailed and asked to send the next payment of over €7,000 to another account but it was an invoice redirection scam and now the man who benefitted from that crime has been given a nine-month suspended sentence.

Dickson Aribasoye, aged 63, of Highfield Park, Ballincollig, County Cork, and who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to theft by deception charges arising out of the incident and fully repaid the money.

The accused said he had not given his bank account details to anyone and claimed that when he saw the money, ‘It was like a dream come true.’

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on August 30, 2019, €7,380 was fraudulently lodged in his account at TSB Ballincollig. From that date until September 5, 2019, he withdrew eight sums totalling €5,300 until the account was frozen.

On investigation, it was established that a couple who were engaging the services of architects received a number of invoices and they had been paying them as they came in.

“On July 2, 2019, they received another email which they were led to believe had come from the same firm saying there were new bank account details to which a €7,380 invoice was to be paid.

“It was a fraudulent email and the money was paid into a PTSB account in Ballincollig — the account of Dickson Aribasoye.

“When the architects told the couple they had not been paid it emerged they had been victims of an invoice redirection crime.

“The accused was identified as the owner of the account. During the course of the interview about why he felt entitled to this money when it appeared in his account, he agreed that the money had ended up in his account but claimed he had not given his bank account details to anyone. He also claimed that he thought it might have been tax arrears.

“He said, ‘When nobody asked about the cash withdrawal, I kept withdrawing.’”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant is married and has five children and has a work history. Mr Buttimer said the bank was in effect the injured party and that the defendant had paid them back in full. He was anxious to avoid a conviction.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “This man is asking the court not to impose a criminal record. The court cannot do that. This was a serious amount of money for the victim. Sentencing was adjourned for him to repay the money and he has done so.”

The judge imposed a nine-month suspended sentence and a fine of €2,000 on Dickson Aribasoye at Cork District Court.