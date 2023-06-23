Teen arrested following drug seizure in Dublin

Gardaí seized a large sum of suspected ketamine during an operation in Dublin on Thursday.

As part of the investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, an operation was conducted at Corkagh Park.

At 6pm, a boy in his late teens was searched and found to be in possession of an estimated €600 of suspected cannabis.

The teen was arrested and taken to a Dublin Garda Station. He has since been released pending further investigations.

A follow-up search in the immediate area led to the discovery of a package hidden in the undergrowth.

The package contained approximately €120,000 of ketamine.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.