'Taxi drivers are entitled to be safe', judge tells Corkman who assaulted driver in row over fare

Taxi drivers are vulnerable working in the nighttime economy and are entitled to be safe, a circuit court judge said as she jailed a young man for assaulting one driver in Blarney.

23-year-old Jimmy Leahy, of 2 Stone View, Blarney, Co Cork, was given an 18-month sentence with the last 12 months suspended.

Leahy pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the taxi driver at Station Road in Blarney.

Judge Helen Boyle commented: “Aggravating factors in this case are that you assaulted a man who was doing his job. You had a row with him about the taxi fare.

“Taxi drivers are vulnerable working in the nighttime economy. They are entitled to be safe. This man was assaulted by two of you — mainly by you — and he was punched and kicked.”

Detective Garda Aidan Forrest said the incident happened at about 1am on December 6, 2020, after the taxi driver picked up the accused and another young man at Grand Parade, Cork, and it was agreed the fare to Blarney would be €20.

However, when they got to the village, they indicated they wanted to be brought to a location about one mile outside the village.

“There was a bit of to-ing and fro-ing about the extra bit of the trip and an additional €5 was agreed. However, there was a further argument on the way," Det Garda Forrest said.

“The driver stopped the car and asked them to get out of the taxi.

“When the taxi driver stood outside and opened the back door he was knocked to the ground, struck and kicked by both males. The majority of the assault was by Jimmy Leahy,” Det Garda Forrest said.

As well as the bloody nose, he sustained an injury to his right elbow, neck and shoulder but recovered after several months.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said the accused did well when sober but then broke out occasionally and got into difficulties. He said during some of these chaotic periods he got into difficulties, including the “stupid argument” with the taxi driver.

Judge Boyle said: “It is clear your offending is related to alcohol. You pleaded guilty and spared the state time and expense of a trial.

“When you drink you become abusive and aggressive. You need to get a handle on that alcohol problem — it probably has to be done with help.

“You have spent time out of home and in homeless and emergency shelters. You have a reason to get your life back on track — you now have a partner and child.”

Judge Boyle imposed the sentence of 18 months, with the final 12 months suspended, and the whole term backdated to February 23 when he went into custody.