Limerick woman went 'berserk' in back of Garda car, calling gardaí 'skanky f**k*n' pigs'

Incident happened outside pub in Kilkee, Co Clare, last July, where accused had drunk alcohol while on prescribed medication, court heard
Kilrush District Court heard accused had 'destroyed' the Garda car by kicking out at internal door panels outside the Greyhound Bar on O’Curry Street in Kilkee on July 30, 2022.

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 20:30
Gordon Deegan

A 20-year-old Limerick woman went "berserk" in the back of a Garda squad car in Kilkee, Co Clare, causing €1,309 worth of damage after calling gardaí "skanky f**k*n' pigs".

At Kilrush District Court, Judge Alec Gabbett said Abbey Rice had "destroyed" the Garda car by kicking out at internal door panels outside the Greyhound Bar on O’Curry Street in Kilkee on July 30, 2022.

Judge Gabbett said Ms Rice had gone "berserk" in the back of the Garda car after drinking alcohol while on prescribed medication.

Solicitor for Ms Rice John Casey admitted what took place was “a nasty incident — an explosion”.

Ms Rice, of Danesport, Corbally, Limerick, pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of the 181 white Hyundai Garda squad car and to a public order offence on the date.

Giving evidence, Sergeant Louis Moloney said on the night of July 30, gardaí were alerted to a possible public order incident outside the Greyhound Bar.

Sgt Moloney said gardaí encountered three women outside the bar and one had been refused entry by security personnel and their view was that Ms Rice had too much to drink. 

Sgt Moloney said Ms Rice told gardaí: “F**k you, skanky f**k*n' pigs."  

“She resisted arrest and the incident escalated further with the arrival of her father at the scene. She became quite aggressive and quite upset while in the back of the Garda car and began to kick out repeatedly, causing damage totalling €1,309 to the interior of Garda car.” 

Sgt Moloney said Ms Rice had no previous convictions and on this occasion was “out of control” on drink.

Mr Casey said there was a very short medical report from Ms Rice’s GP which outlined Ms Rice was on prescribed medication on the night.

“Her mother is here in court with her. She never has caused them any difficulty,” the solicitor said.

Judge Gabbett said compensation must be paid. He said “the difficulty as I see it is that the offending comes from drinking with medication dealing with anxiety”.

Mr Casey said his client was on disability but was hopeful of getting back into the workforce.

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case to October to give time for compensation to be paid. 

He said: “A situation where she has to work a few hours a week in order to earn that money might do her the world of good.”

