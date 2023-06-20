Judge apologises 'on behalf of the people' after man convicted of 'making monkey noises' at pedestrian

A judge apologised “on behalf of the people” after a man was convicted of “making monkey noises” at another individual.

Judge Colm Roberts commended Gaffer Shittu for reporting the incident to gardaí and pressing forward with the case.

Thomas O’Brien, aged 32, of 17 Powerscourt, Mallow, Co Cork, was charged with a Section 6 Public Order offence after he was reported to gardaí for shouting ‘oye, oye, oye’ and making “monkey noises” when Mr Shittu walked past his car.

This offence under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994, can carry up to a three month jail term.

Speaking to Mr Shittu, Judge Roberts said: “You were totally correct to bring this to the attention of the court. I apologise on behalf of the people that you should be subjected to this behaviour. It’s a very serious issue.”

O’Brien had been parked near a shop in Ballydaheen, Mallow, on June 9, 2022.

Mr Shittu went to the shop to check a lottery ticket and then went to the credit union.

When he walked past the car, he said he heard chanting ‘oye, oye, oye’ and monkey noises coming from the vehicle.

He saw two men, O’Brien and another male in the car.

Mr Shittu challenged the men in the car and said that he would call the gardaí.

Another man then joined O’Brien and allegedly told Mr Shittu to ‘jog on’.

That man was not before Mallow District Court.

Mr O’Brien did not appear in court. The court heard he claimed to have “medical issues”.

His solicitor, Cathal Lombard, appeared on his behalf and said his client denied that he had made the monkey noises.

He said that his client reported that other cars were present at the time, suggesting the noises may have come from another vehicle.

After Mr Shittu reported the incident, O’Brien had cooperated with gardaí, answering all their questions, Mr Lombard said.

Judge Roberts said that no paperwork was provided to support O’Brien’s medical claims.

He convicted him and a bench warrant was issued against him.