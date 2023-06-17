Corkman accused of throwing urn holding ashes of woman's late partner while punching her

The accused told the court: “I am trying to better myself. These are allegations. I will be contesting them.” 
Corkman accused of throwing urn holding ashes of woman's late partner while punching her

A garda told the court: “It is alleged he picked up an urn containing her deceased partner’s ashes and threw these across the room and that he punched her in the face about four times.” File picture: Larry Cummins

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 06:52
Liam Heylin

An urn containing the ashes of a woman’s late partner was thrown across a room at her home as she was punched approximately four times in the face by a man who forced his way into her house.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

31-year-old Shane Casey, formerly of Great William O’Brien Street, Cork, was arrested and brought before Cork District Court for the alleged offences.

He was charged with entering the house in order to carry out an offence of assault causing harm to the woman. Casey was also charged with damaging her home at Broad Lane, Great William O’Brien Street on June 15, and causing criminal damage to the urn.

Garda Michael Abernethy objected to bail being granted to the accused man.

It is alleged he picked up an urn containing her deceased partner’s ashes and threw these across the room and that he punched her in the face about four times.

Shane Casey gave evidence that he was suffering from mental health difficulties and that he stayed away from the complainant.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “The allegation is that this lady was at home on her own, minding her own business when it is alleged you arrived and this incident occurred.” Shane Casey replied: “I am trying to better myself. These are allegations. I will be contesting them.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the young man in custody until Thursday, June 22.

Diarmuid Kelleher said the prison authorities should be notified that the accused was being prescribed anti-psychotic medication and this should be given to him in prison.

More in this section

Cork woman jailed for throwing beer bottles out of car window at pursuing gardaí Cork woman jailed for throwing beer bottles out of car window at pursuing gardaí
Boy who suffers seizures settles case against maternity hospital with €550k interim payment Boy who suffers seizures settles case against maternity hospital with €550k interim payment
Corkman accused of cutting man's throat with broken bottle in daytime city centre attack Corkman accused of cutting man's throat with broken bottle in daytime city centre attack
#Cork - News#CourtsPerson: Shane Casey
<p>In April 2021, Mr Justice Michael White sentenced O'Connor to eight years' imprisonment for the two rapes, to two years for organising prostitution—to run consecutively with the rape sentences—and to another consecutive year for the intimidation offence. File picture: iStock</p>

Kerry pimp appeals conviction for raping sex worker and trying to stop her giving evidence

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd