Veterinary inspector withdraws appeal against closure of his dog-breeding facility 

A Government veterinary inspector withdrew his appeal against the closure of his dog-breeding facility following a litany of animal welfare and public health concerns, including gross faecal soiling and free-breeding rodents.

Michael O’Reilly, of 21 Primrose Banks, Cois Máigh, Mogeely, Co Cork, who works with the Department of Agriculture in animal welfare, had been ordered to immediately close his unregistered dog breeding facility by Cork County Council on May 23.

Midleton District Court heard the closure order has also now been withdrawn.

Lack of cleanliness, gross faecal soiling, malodour, unsuitable structures, unsuitable space provision, lack of socialisation and stimulation, inadequate exercise facilities, contaminated feed and water provision, and evidence of vermin harbourage had been found during an inspection of the premises.

A harbourage is a pest refuge where animals such as rats can breed and live undisturbed.

The dog-breeding facility at Killnamuckley, Mogeely, Castlemartyr, Co Cork, had posed a “serious and immediate threat to animal welfare and/or public health", the closure order from Cork County Council stated.

Mr O’Reilly is well known in local dog-breeding circles.

Solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the appeal against the closure order was being withdrawn by consent and that Cork County Council had also withdrawn its closure notice.

Judge Colm Roberts said that he took it that talks had taken place.

Mr O’Reilly did not appear in court.

A closure notice had been issued to Mr O’Reilly by Cork County Council under the Dog Breeding Establishments Act. He had been ordered to immediately stop breeding or keeping dogs and to rehouse them.

In a statement after the hearing, Cork County Council said: "The closure notice was withdrawn by Cork County Council following a further inspection which indicated that the requirements of the notice had been fully complied with, and that the location in question has ceased operating as a dog breeding establishment.

"This investigation was led by the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [ISPCA] and both the council and ISPCA are satisfied as to the current welfare of the dogs rehoused from the property."