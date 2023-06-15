Man, 50s, arrested after woman's body found in Dublin

The body was found at a house in Raheny, Dublin 5, in the early hours of Thursday morning
The scene is currently held and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct an examination. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 08:00
Sally Gorman

A man, 50s, has been arrested after a woman's body was found in a house in Dublin.

The scene is currently held and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct an examination.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene and the office of the state pathologist will be notified.

The man, aged in his 50s, is currently being held on suspicion of murder at a garda station in north Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

<p>A coast guard helicopter hovers above the River Barrow in Co Kildare. Picture: PA</p>

