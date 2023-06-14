Man arrested in relation to farm machinery and livestock theft in Cork and Kerry

A tractor, slurry tanker and livestock worth around €110,000 were stolen between November 2022 and February 2023
A tractor, slurry tanker and livestock worth around €110,000 were stolen between November 2022 and February 2023.

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 13:58
Sally Gorman

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the theft of farm machinery and livestock in Cork and Kerry.

A tractor, slurry tanker, and livestock worth around €110,000 were stolen between November 2022 and February 2023.

It was suspected the thefts were linked to an organised crime group that was taking stolen items abroad.

Gardaí carried out a number of searches in north and west Kerry on Tuesday and seized a number of vehicles.

The man who was arrested is being questioned at a garda station in Kerry under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

