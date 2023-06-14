Two due in court in connection with violent death of man in Carrigaline

Two men are to be charged in connection with the violent death of a man in Carrigaline, Co Cork last December.

Mathew (Matt) O’Neill, 29, died following an alleged assault outside his home in Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline at about 5.30pm on December 28.

Mr O’Neill was hospitalised following the alleged incident but died on January 8 in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The two men are due before Cork District Court later this morning.

Two teenagers, Jordan Deasy, 18, of 41 Ravensdale, Heron's Wood, Carrigaline and Ricardo Hoey, 19, of Ardcarrig, Carrigaline, had previously been charged with assault causing harm.

Mr O’Neil was described as 'kind and caring' at his requiem mass in January.

He helped save multiple people from drowning at sea, his father Pat O’Neill told the mourners.

“In the water was Matt’s favourite place," his father, Mr O'Neill said.

“On more than one occasion, because we were in the water so much, he ended up saving someone’s life.

"One afternoon we were surfing in Derrynane in Kerry. There were six people in serious trouble in the water.

“Together we pulled the six of them out — Eileen, Matt, myself. One of them was in a particularly bad way and Matt took specific action going to him in the middle of all the panic. The coastguard helicopter landed and took that man to hospital. Matt was 13 years old.”