Gardaí investigating fatal assault on street

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating a fatal assault that occurred on Main St, Ongar last night.

An altercation occurred between two men on Main St, Ongar.

One man, aged in his 40s was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he has been pronounced dead.

The scene was currently preserved, and the Garda Technical Bureau requested to conduct a technical examination.

The services of the Office of the State Pathologist were requested.

Gardaí say an autopsy will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist in due course.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody with information in relation to this incident to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the vicinity of Main St, Ongar on the evening of Tuesday June 13 between 6.30pm and 7pm to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.