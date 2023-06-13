Gardaí investigating fatal assault on street

Appeal for information regarding fatal assault that occurred on Main St, Ongar, Blanchardstown, on Tuesday evening
Gardaí investigating fatal assault on street

Fie picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 22:26
Neil Michael

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating a fatal assault that occurred on Main St, Ongar last night.

An altercation occurred between two men on Main St, Ongar.

One man, aged in his 40s was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he has been pronounced dead.

The scene was currently preserved, and the Garda Technical Bureau requested to conduct a technical examination.

The services of the Office of the State Pathologist were requested.

Gardaí say an autopsy will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist in due course.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody with information in relation to this incident to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the vicinity of Main St, Ongar on the evening of Tuesday June 13 between 6.30pm and 7pm to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Two arrested after drugs worth almost €1.3m seized in Kildare Two arrested after drugs worth almost €1.3m seized in Kildare
Chloe Mitchell missing Chloe Mitchell murder probe police call on people not to share graphic videos
Man found guilty of raping then wife's younger sister when she was a child Man found guilty of raping then wife's younger sister when she was a child
Place: BlanchardstownPlace: OngarOrganisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: Garda Technical Bureau
<p>A man and a woman were taken to a Cork city garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.  File picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd