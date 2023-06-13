Two arrested in connection with Ballincollig assault released

Man and woman who had been arrested are released without charge after a man in his 30s was taken to hospital following an incident in the Ballincollig area
The two were taken to Togher Garda Station and have since been released without charge. File picture: Denis Minihane

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 21:07
Michelle McGlynn

Two people arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Cork have been released.

On Monday evening, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital following an incident in the Ballincollig area.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man, aged in his 30s, and a woman, aged in her 20s, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The two were taken to Togher Garda Station and have since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing.

