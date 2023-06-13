Two arrested after drugs worth almost €1.3m seized in Kildare

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €1.29m worth of drugs.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a large rural site in Co Kildare.

During the course of the search, 16kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €1,120,000 was seized.

Gardaí also seized 3kgs of cannabis herb worth €60,000 and 800gm of suspected heroin with an estimated value of €112,000.

The total value of the controlled drugs seized is worth approximately €1,292,000.

Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in West Dublin also seized a mobile drug pressing preparation unit during the operation.

A mobile drug pressing preparation unit, built into a large ‘box’ lorry, was also seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

The unit, which was built into a large 'box' lorry, included a hydraulic press, ovens, vacuum packing equipment and bagging as well as 135kg of mixing agent.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and taken to separate garda stations in West Dublin and Kildare where they are currently being detained.

Gardaí have conducted a number of follow-up searches at addresses in Dublin and Kildare which resulted in the seizure of further small quantities of drugs.

Investigations are ongoing.