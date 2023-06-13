Chloe Mitchell murder probe police call on people not to share graphic videos

Police investigating the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell have appealed for people to stop sharing graphic videos on social media.

Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team said they were aware of graphic videos and texts currently circulating on social media platforms that contained inaccurate information.

A PSNI spokesperson said this content was distressing to Ms Mitchell’s family and that public discussion over where her body was found should not continue.

Two men have been charged over the murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell (Family handout/PA)

“I am aware of graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms and would appeal to people not to share or comment on these, as not only do they contain many inaccuracies, they are also causing significant distress to Chloe’s family and friends,” they said.

“I am also aware of commentary in the media speculating about the recovery of human remains at specific locations.

“We would ask people not to comment and share such matters as they are likely to be incorrect, inaccurate and very hurtful to Chloe’s family.”

Vigils are expected to take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday in tribute to Ms Mitchell.

A huge search operation was launched after the 21-year-old, from Co Antrim, went missing on June 3.

The search was called off after suspected human remains were discovered in Ballymena.

One man has appeared in court charged with Ms Mitchell’s murder while a second was charged with assisting an offender.

A police forensics officer at a property on James Street in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)

A vigil in Belfast has been organised at City Hall at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Brendan McNally, whose sister Natalie died in an attack in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in December, said on Twitter that he hopes people will attend.

“I am urging a strong show out at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday 5.30 PM, as a vigil for the life of Chloe Mitchell,” he wrote.

Charity Turning Point NI is organising a vigil in Ms Mitchell’s home town of Ballymena for later on Wednesday.

Members of the community are invited to gather at 7.30pm in King George’s Park in Harryville.

The charity said the vigil has been organised with the permission of the Mitchell family.

The police have urged anyone with information, including images or videos that they believe may be of relevance to the investigation, to call detectives on 101 or to submit information onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1.