Department denies trying to obstruct inquest into Coast Guard volunteer's death

“It is seven years since this accident happened and we don’t have any of the evidence — it is staggering,” said Mr Kingston.
At this point, Ms Lucas’s widowed husband Bernard Lucas, who was accompanied by his daughter Emma, asked: “How is that good enough?”
The coroner replied that if the evidence is not available to him, “what do you want me to do?”
Mr Lucas retorted: “Find it, there has to be a record of it somewhere, so go and find it.”
At this juncture, the coroner, addressing Mr Kingston, said: “I don’t want to upset anyone, but I’m asking for people to control themselves in the context of this inquest.”
The coroner adjourned the matter for a full hearing on November 27.