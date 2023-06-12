Four teens arrested after two gardaí injured in collisions

Gardaí have arrested four people following an incident that led to two Garda members being injured.

On Sunday evening, June 11, Gardaí on patrol in Cabra in Dublin attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen.

The car failed to stop and Gardaí put a managed containment operation in place.

During the course of the operation, the car in question was involved in separate collisions with two official garda vehicles.

The car came to a stop in the Ashbourne area of Co Meath where the occupants — three boys and one girl, all in their teens — were arrested.

They were subsequently taken to Garda stations in Dublin.

All four have since been released pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Following the incident, two male Garda members were taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both have subsequently reported unfit for duty and are receiving support from colleagues and local Garda management.

Wider organisational supports including the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer, and 24-hour counselling service have also been made available.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users with footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.