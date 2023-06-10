Cork man caught with €11k worth of cannabis during Garda raid on his house

Drugs squad gardaí raided a house in Youghal and found a stash of cannabis with a street value of more than €11,000.

The drug detection was made by Midleton drugs unit, which obtained a warrant to search the house at 4 Ard Carrig, Golf Links Road, Youghal, Co Cork.

Detective Garda David O’Shea outlined the background to the case at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

It dated back to September 22, 2021. When the warrant was executed for the search, the drugs were soon located in the house.

Det Garda O’Shea said the accused man, 37-year-old James O’Brien, cooperated with the investigation insofar as he admitted his own part in the possession of cannabis.

Ultimately, he was prosecuted for having the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others and pleaded guilty to that charge.

John Devlin, defence barrister, said at the sentencing hearing the accused had certain learning difficulties as a younger person.

However, he said he had obtained work and had also attended rehabilitation to deal with drugs issues and was now clear of drugs.

Judge Colin Daly decided the appropriate sentence was one of three years but he would suspend this jail term on condition O'Brien would engage with addiction treatment services.

The judge said he was taking into consideration the defendant admitting his part in the incident, his participation in drug treatment and cooperation to some extent with An Garda Síochána.